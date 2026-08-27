Kozhikode: Five police officials, including a Sub-Inspector, have been transferred in connection with the controversial police action at the Madakkara Mosque in Vadakara.

Kozhikode Rural District Police Chief Merin Joseph issued the transfer orders on Thursday. Chombala police station Sub-Inspector Shameel P P and four other officials have been transferred to the district police headquarters of Kozhikode Rural.

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The other officials transferred are ASIs Manojan MV and Manoj Kumar K M, and Civil Police Officers Anilkumar N P and Praveenkumar C.

As part of the reshuffle, Payyoli SHO Jaimon P J has been appointed as the new SHO of Chombala police station. Jayadasan M K of Payyoli police station has been appointed as the new SHO of Payyoli.

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The transfers follow a controversial incident at the Madakkara mosque in which police resorted to a lathi charge after a clash broke out between two groups on Monday evening. The entry of police personnel wearing boots into the mosque had triggered widespread criticism.

Meanwhile, Chombala police have registered a case against four persons in connection with the clash inside mosque. The accused have been identified as Koyentavida Sameer, Ismail, Mohammed Shanul and Ismail Kanjiratt.

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The case was registered over allegedly disrupting prayer led by the Khatib and intimidating people who had arrived at the mosque for prayers.