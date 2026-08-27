A severe crisis is unfolding at the Thrissur Government Medical College Hospital mortuary, where 27 out of 29 cold storage freezers are currently occupied by unclaimed bodies. The local Avanur Grama Panchayat has drawn flak for its failure to initiate cremation procedures, leaving the premier healthcare institution struggling with severely limited storage capacity.

Under the Kerala Panchayat Raj Act, local self-government institutions are legally bound to arrange the decent disposal of unclaimed bodies found within their territorial limits once police clearance is secured. This mandate remains absolute, even if the deceased was a permanent resident of another district. Since the medical college campus falls entirely under the geographical jurisdiction of the Avanur panchayat, the local body cannot legally transfer this responsibility to any other local authority.

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Out of the 27 unclaimed bodies, police No Objection Certificates (NOCs) are still pending for 25. However, the panchayat has not even taken action to cremate the two bodies for which NOCs have already been issued. The hospital superintendent had sent an official request regarding these two bodies on August 17, which the panchayat administration acknowledged receiving, but no practical steps have been taken since.

According to official guidelines, the financial burden on the local body is minimal, limited only to the actual cremation or burial expenses at the local crematorium. The medical college hospital provides free ambulance services to transport the bodies, alongside two hospital staff members to assist with loading and unloading. The panchayat's role is restricted to completing the necessary paperwork and organising the final rites at the crematorium. Special provisions also exist under the law to recover any expenses incurred during the process.

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This is not unprecedented territory for the local body. During the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Avanur panchayat had successfully coordinated the cremation of over 100 unclaimed bodies from the hospital. The current delay has raised serious questions about administrative apathy, putting undue pressure on the hospital's healthcare infrastructure.