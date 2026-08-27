Kochi: Around 53 Malayalis are believed to be stranded in Nepal following the devastating flash floods, NORKA Roots CEO Rajesh Madhavan said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters, Madhavan said NORKA Roots arrived at the figure after collecting information from its various centres, the Indian Embassy in Nepal and the Kerala Chief Minister's Office.

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He said a group of tourists from Kasaragod and Kottayam, separate from the 53 people identified as stranded, are in safe locations.

Madhavan said he believes the 53 Malayalis are also safe, although efforts to establish communication with them have so far been unsuccessful.

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He said NORKA Roots was making all efforts to locate the stranded people and move them to safe locations in coordination with the Indian Embassy and other authorities.