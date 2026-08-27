Kannur: Distinguished Malayalam writer, playwright and orator T K D Muzhappilangad passed away on Thursday morning while undergoing treatment for injuries sustained in a road accident. He was 80.

The accident occurred around 8.30 pm on August 18, when he was hit by a van while crossing the National Highway near the Muzhappilangad Madam service road to reach his home near the beach.

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He suffered critical injuries to his head and neck and was rushed to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, where he was undergoing treatment.

Muzhappilangad was a prominent cultural figure who made significant contributions as a writer, playwright, orator, editor and cultural organiser. He authored around 40 books and wrote nearly 50 plays.

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His contributions to Malayalam literature and the performing arts earned him several honours, including awards from the Kerala Sahitya Akademi, Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi and Kerala State Institute of Children's Literature, besides the Gurupooja Award.

Muzhappilangad also had a long association with regional journalism and served as an editor for several publications, including Kannur Novel Magazine, Ashayam Books, Thalassery Desham, Kanhangad Jayanadam, Thalassery Jananadam daily, Kanhangad X-Ray daily, and Kozhikode-based Glamour and Rose magazines.

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His book Unnikuttanum Kathakaliyum won the Kerala State Institute of Children's Literature Award, while his play Sidharthan Urangunnilla received the institute's drama award.

He was also actively involved in several cultural organisations and served as an office-bearer of Kannur Sargavedi, Thalassery Sahithya Koottayma and Malabar Nadanpattu Sangham.

Muzhappilangad's wife, TP Usha, had predeceased him. He is survived by his children Sreejith Prasad, Sree Sangeetha Jagadishan and Sreeshitha Shailesh, and children-in-law Jagadishan, Shailesh and Reshma Sreejith.