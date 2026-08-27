A career criminal, Adheep, against whom the police had registered a history sheet, was arrested in Kunnamkulam on charges of attacking police officers who went to detain him in connection with a case involving threats to his neighbour.

The incident took place around 9.30 pm on Wednesday near the Chirakkal temple. Police officers were on their way to arrest Adheep in a case registered after he allegedly threatened his neighbour, Sageesh (38) from Anaikal Desom, Kanippayyur, for giving witness statements in two cases involving him.

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In the first case, Sageesh's brother was allegedly assaulted with a weapon after he questioned Adheep for smoking ganja near Anaikal Turf in 2024. The second case pertains to an incident in February 2026, when Adheep allegedly brandished weapons and created fear and chaos ahead of the Cheerakulam Pooram. A case had been registered against Adheep under Sections 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 126(2) (wrongful restraint or confinement) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police received information on Wednesday that Adheep was near the Chirakkal temple. Officers stopped a bike, identified Adheep, and detained him. At that point, two of his friends attacked civil police officer Reneesh and held him by the neck. The two men also assaulted civil police officer Devanarayan. Meanwhile, Adheep allegedly joined the attack and tried to assault the officers using iron rods. The officers managed to escape from the spot.

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A case has been registered in connection with the incident under Sections 126(2) (wrongful restraint or confinement), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt), 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 121(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt to deter a public servant from performing his duty), 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 3(5) (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).