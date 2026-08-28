Kozhikode: This Onam, the city of Kozhikode enjoyed a rare reprieve from its usual choking traffic. The pilot project, implemented under the Commissioner's leadership to untangle traffic congestion, brought much-needed relief to the city.

Buoyed by its success, the ban on illegal parking and the restriction on single-occupant cars within city limits will remain in effect even after the Onam season.

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Kozhikode's roads are typically choked with traffic, even on regular days. Anticipating this, the police stepped in to manage congestion during Onam. Starting from Saturday, when the Onam holidays commenced, illegal parking was strictly prohibited across the city. The police identified and communicated designated parking areas, and action was taken against those who violated the directives.

The combination of stringent drone surveillance and an increased number of security personnel for traffic control helped the city avoid significant congestion.

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Commissioner A P Shoukathali stated that with the success of the pilot project, measures including the ban on illegal parking would continue even after the Onam season. In just four days, action was taken against over a hundred vehicles found illegally parked.

Traffic ACP P C Chacko was in charge of the project. The public's active support for a congestion-free Kozhikode also served as a great encouragement for the police.