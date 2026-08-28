Palchuram: The Kottiyoor-Boys Town ghat road is fast turning into a preferred dumping ground for waste, causing severe distress to travellers and local residents. In the latest incident, miscreants dumped garbage directly onto the tarred surface of the road. The waste discarded right in the middle of the road ranged from household toilet waste to soiled diapers.

This time, the waste was dumped in the middle of the ghat road, right in front of the Forest Department’s camp office at Ashram Junction. The pile also includes plastic waste and glass bottles. Although the Kottiyoor and Thavinhal panchayats, along with the Forest Department, have installed warning signs and CCTV cameras in the area, those dumping the waste seem completely undeterred.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recent findings reveal that people from various parts of Kannur and Wayanad districts travel to this interstate highway solely to dump waste into the valley and surrounding forest areas. Even slaughterhouse waste is being routinely dumped into the deep gorges here.

During the annual Kottiyoor festival, the situation worsens as visitors from neighbouring districts and even other states dump garbage along various stretches of the ghat road. Just two months ago, hundreds of used medical syringes and medicine bottles were found abandoned here. The Kottiyoor Panchayat has registered a case and is currently investigating the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Previously, rotten goods from markets in Kannur and Wayanad districts were also found dumped in the Boys Town gorge. When waste is thrown into this gorge, it flows through the Chekuthan stream (Chekuthan Thodu) and merges with the Bavali River, eventually flowing through various parts of Kannur district. Since several drinking water supply schemes operate along the banks of this river, this contamination poses a major risk of epidemic outbreaks.

Despite hundreds of vehicles passing through this route daily and a persistent foul smell engulfing the area, authorities have failed to find a lasting solution. With heavy rains lashing the region, there is a high risk of this toxic waste washing into nearby natural freshwater springs. Consequently, there is a growing public demand for authorities to implement more practical and stringent measures to track down and penalise the culprits.

ADVERTISEMENT

Investigating officers note that people from neighbouring districts are travelling long distances to this ecological hotspot simply to discard waste, including hazardous medical syringes and soiled diapers.