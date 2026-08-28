Multiple locations across Kerala are celebrating Sree Narayana Guru and Ayyankali Jayanti, alongside various Onam festivities including cultural programmes, competitions, and a circus.

Multiple locations across Kerala are celebrating Sree Narayana Guru and Ayyankali Jayanti, alongside various Onam festivities including cultural programmes, competitions, and a circus.

Multiple locations across Kerala are celebrating Sree Narayana Guru and Ayyankali Jayanti, alongside various Onam festivities including cultural programmes, competitions, and a circus.