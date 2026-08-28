Perinthalmanna: A nine-member travel group, which had embarked on a trip organised by Perinthalmanna Go Holidays, had a narrow escape from a major disaster in Nepal's flood-affected region.

The group's decision to postpone their trip to Ghandruk, a mountain village that suffered extensive damage in the flash floods, until the third day proved to be their lucky charm. The group had visited Kathmandu on the first day, and on the second, they travelled from there to Pokhara via Mugling. Following severe flooding in the river due to the flash floods, the road to Ghandruk, which they had planned to visit on the third day, was completely destroyed.

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Consequently, the group swiftly altered their itinerary. From Pokhara, they then proceeded to the Australian Camp, which was considered much safer. The group subsequently stayed here. After the group had passed through, many of the roads they had taken became inundated with water.

The group, led by Habeeb Oduvil from Thazhekode, had departed from their hometown on the 21st. Apart from Lisana from Kadampuzha, the other members were from Thrissur district. Habeeb Oduvil told Manorama that the group was safe because they reached the Australian Camp just in time. The group is currently en route from Pokhara to Sonauli, the Nepal border, for their return journey to India.

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Habeeb Oduvil stated that they expect to cross into Gorakhpur this morning and then travel to Delhi.