An elderly woman was burned to death at a residence in Pattikad near Peechi on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Devaki (86), a native of Madakkathara. She had been living at the residence of her sister's son-in-law for the past three years.

The incident occurred around 7 pm when neighbours noticed flames coming from the house and alerted the residents, who rushed to the spot. When the door was opened, Devaki was found with severe burn injuries.

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She was immediately taken to the Government Medical College Hospital, Thrissur, for treatment. However, doctors declared her dead around 7.44 pm.

A case has been registered at the Peechi Police Station under Section 194 (unnatural death) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). Peechi police told Onmanorama that inquest proceedings are underway and that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Further probe is on.