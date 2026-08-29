Several events are scheduled across Kerala including residents' association meetings, cultural performances, book launches, art exhibitions, sports competitions, and educational programs, with various dignitaries in attendance.

Several events are scheduled across Kerala including residents' association meetings, cultural performances, book launches, art exhibitions, sports competitions, and educational programs, with various dignitaries in attendance.

Several events are scheduled across Kerala including residents' association meetings, cultural performances, book launches, art exhibitions, sports competitions, and educational programs, with various dignitaries in attendance.