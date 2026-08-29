Kochi: As kayaking and experiential water tourism gain momentum across Kerala’s backwaters and island waterways, a Kochi-based company has entered the market with an ambitious proposition: build boats locally, make them more affordable and eventually manufacture ocean-going yachts in Kochi.

MKEL Marine, a marine lifestyle and manufacturing brand founded by naval architect and industrial designer Jose Babu Maliakel, was formally launched at its manufacturing yard in Njarakkal, Vypin, unveiling a range of indigenous composite watercraft. Celebrated sailor and former naval officer, Commander Abhilash Tomy (Retd), was the chief guest at the launch on Saturday.

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MKEL is positioning its products as a low-cost alternative to imported watercraft, particularly for resorts, tour operators and recreational users. The company has a 25-member specialised production team and uses vacuum resin infusion technology with E-glass, fibreglass and carbon-fibre composites to produce lighter and structurally rigid hulls.

Its initial line-up includes the NavIQ 21-foot Expedition Kayak, designed for open-water crossings; the NavIQ 16-foot Touring Kayak, a two-person craft balancing glide, stability and storage; and the NavIQ 11-foot Touring Kayak, a 21-kg solo recreational kayak. It has also launched the MKEL Stand-Up Paddle Board (SUP) and Surfboard, designed for durability and Indian wave conditions.

Jose said a typical imported 16-foot two-person kayak costs around ₹1.5 lakh, while an 11-foot single kayak costs about ₹1 lakh. He said local production can reduce the acquisition cost by approximately ₹50,000 per unit while eliminating customs-related expenses and shipping delays.

“Our focus is tourism rather than sports right now because volume is important for any running business. We have athletes participating in international whitewater competitions using imported 8-foot carbon-fibre kayaks costing ₹3.5 lakh, but how many people need that? However, our designs easily allow organising local affordable competitions,” Jose said.

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For one year, the company is exclusively offering the product for the domestic industry and will later enter into export business. He said MKEL’s pricing could make kayaking viable as an amenity for hotels and resorts.

“If you look at high-end imports from the West, our crafts are 20 to 30% cheaper. You place an order, and we deliver in 10 to 15 days without customs nightmares. A luxury hotel can provide these kayaks to a guest for ₹3,000 for two hours and easily recover their investment,” he said.

For Cdr Tomy, the growing interest in kayaking reflects a wider change in Kerala’s relationship with the sea.

“When I first went sailing during my school days, I did not have the chance to use carbonfibre kayaks and had to make one myself using large thermocol sheets. But now people are getting more adventurous, and there is untapped potential in the market for water sports and leisure activities like Kayaking. A decade ago, our tourists used to just stand on the beach and look at the water; today they are renting yachts and seeking adventure,” he said.

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Tomy also stressed that adventure should not be reduced to competition or career benefits.

“Parents often push kids into sports just for grace marks, certificates, or jobs, and they forget why we take up adventure. Unlike other sports where you are cut-throat competitors, at sea, everybody is there to help you. In the Volvo Ocean Race, teams compete fiercely, but the moment they hit the sea, every crew helps each other. Interacting with the sea transforms a person,” he said.

Jose said the Kerala Maritime Board plans to introduce specific regulations for kayaks from 2027, but maintained that MKEL was already following safety requirements.

“We are already safety-compliant, and our dedicated team has spent days testing the safety of our products. For us, the customer is king; if something happens to an end user, we suffer most,” he said

MKEL has initially invested ₹2.5 cr in its operations, with the investment expected to rise to ₹10 cr by 2027. The company is also planning to develop a waterfront cafe, a private marina and lifestyle centre in Kochi featuring club berths, water sports coaching academies, five-star hospitality facilities and charter services.

Yachts next

The company is also looking beyond kayaks. MKEL has entered into an exclusive worldwide licensing agreement with Perth-based B&G Yacht Design to series-produce two ocean-going models in Kochi – the ORC 33, a 9.9-metre performance racing sailboat, and the Explorer 39, a 12-metre blue-water cruising yacht, with the partnership aimed at bringing European-standard series yacht production to Indian shipyards.

“The sea doesn’t care where a craft was designed or who built it. It only cares whether it was done right. Today we launch with kayaks; with B&G we will build ocean-going yachts; and from 2027 we will build the complete ecosystem,” Jose said.

Vypeen MLA Tony Chammany, Principal Officer of the Mercantile Marine Department (MMD) in Kochi, J Senthil Kumar, Euro Tech Maritime Academy Executive Director Babu Joseph, Managing Director Jenson Paul, etc were also present.