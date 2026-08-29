Ernakulam: Kochi witnessed a grand evening of music, devotion and celebration as the mega bhajan event ‘Onam Ragam Nandagovindam’, presented by Manorama Quickerala, drew thousands of music lovers to the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium.

The musical extravaganza was held at a massive pandal on the stadium premises, with the Nandagovindam bhajan team taking the audience on a vibrant musical journey accompanied by an ensemble of instruments.

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The evening began with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by Abraham, Vinsmera Jewels Vice Chairman Anil Kambrath and Malayala Manorama Marketing Senior General Manager Smita Vasudevan.

Kochi Mayor VK Minimol, Hibi Eden MP and Uma Thomas MLA attended the event. Eastern Group CEO Girish Nair, the chief sponsor of the event, and Thiru Kochi Fincap Chairman and Managing Director Dr Geevar P. were also present.

Musical performance at the event. Photo: Manorama

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The musical programme got off to an energetic start with Nandagovindam performing ‘Mamangam Palakuri Kondadi...’, drawing loud applause from the crowd.

The evening took a special turn when popular playback singer K.S. Harishankar joined the Nandagovindam team on stage. It marked the first time that Harishankar and the Nandagovindam bhajan group shared the stage.

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Their joint rendition of the popular song ‘Deva Sree Ganesha’ was one of the highlights of the evening, with the audience responding enthusiastically. Harishankar later performed three songs with the Nandagovindam team. The singer and the group also promised to come together on stage again, much to the delight of the audience.

The event was further elevated by a colourful dance performance by a troupe led by renowned dancer and choreographer Biju Dhvanitarang.

The Nandagovindam bhajans ‘Harinama Kirthanam’ and ‘Oru Neramenkum’ had the audience singing along and cheering, creating an atmosphere of devotion and celebration.

Music and dance performance at the event. Photo: Manorama

The event brought together music, dance and devotion to create an evening of memorable performances for the thousands gathered at the venue. The grand musical celebration was powered by several prominent brands. Eastern Group was the main sponsor, while Thiru Kochi Fincap and Winsmera Jewels were the co-sponsors. Nila Caterers was the food partner, Vaidya Ratnam Ayurvedic Hospital the Ayurvedic healthcare partner, Federal Bank the banking partner and Nissan the ‘Driven By’ partner.

The evening concluded amid the glow of thousands of lamps, bringing the curtains down on a vibrant celebration of music, devotion and the spirit of Onam.