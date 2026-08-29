Kochi: Commuters in the city should expect major route changes and delays as traffic restrictions will be in place on Sunday and Monday due to Vice President C P Radhakrishnan’s visit. The curbs will be enforced from 12.30 pm to 5.30 pm on both days.

The restrictions will mainly affect National Highway 544 (from Kalamassery SCMS to TVS Junction), Medical College Road (from HMT Junction to Toshiba Junction), and Seaport-Airport Road (from Toshiba to the Infopark West Gate).

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Key traffic diversions and alternative routes

To ensure smooth vehicular movement, the police have announced the following route diversions for the two days:

Vehicles travelling from Aluva towards Edappally, Vyttila, Tripunithura, and Alappuzha must turn right at Paravur Kavala, reach UC College Junction, turn left, and proceed via the Kadungallur–Muppathadam Road to access Container Road. From Cheranallur Junction, they must take a left onto NH 66 to proceed towards Edappally.

Vehicles coming from Perumbavoor, Kizhakkambalam, and Pookkattupady heading towards Tripunithura and Ernakulam should travel via Pallikkara, Karimugal, and Ambalamugal roads to reach Irumpanam Junction.

Parking bans and strict roadside vending rules

To facilitate security and the movement of the VVIP convoy, roadside parking and street vending will be strictly prohibited on both sides of several major stretches. These include the roads from Kalamassery SCMS Junction to Kalamassery TVS Junction, Kalamassery HMT Road, Kalamassery Medical College Road, and Seaport-Airport Road starting from Toshiba Junction to Infopark West Gate and Chitrapuzha Bridge. Commuters are advised to plan their journeys well in advance to avoid delays.