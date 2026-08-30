Key events in Kerala: Exhibitions, onam celebrations and cultural programmes on Aug 30
Various events across Kerala include Onam celebrations, sports competitions, cultural performances, and religious ceremonies.
Various events across Kerala include Onam celebrations, sports competitions, cultural performances, and religious ceremonies.
Various events across Kerala include Onam celebrations, sports competitions, cultural performances, and religious ceremonies.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Near Lok Bhavan: Onam Week Celebration procession flagged off by Vice President C P Radhakrishnan at 5:00 pm.
- Fine Arts College Gallery: "Dystopia," a painting exhibition by Nemam Pushparaj, at 10:00 am.
- Kannammoola St. Mother Teresa Church: Flag-hoisting ceremony for St. Mother Teresa's Feast Day at 7:15 am.
- Vilavoorakkal Govt. HSS: Commemoration of B Jayaprasad, organized by the Malayam Students Academy's alumni and former teachers' association, at 3:30 pm.
Kollam
- Ashraamam Vaidyasala Junction: Onam Celebrations, Sports Competitions – 10:00 am, Tug-of-war Competition – 2:00 pm, Cultural Meet and Prize Distribution – 8:00 pm ,Musical Concert – 9:00 pm.
- Mukhathala Murari Junction, Swaralaya Cultural Committee: Annual Day and Onam CelebrationKaikottikali Competition – 8:0 am,Thiruvathirakali Competition – 11:00 am. Valedictory Session and Prize Distribution – 5:30 pm.
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Kottayam
- Thirunakkara Thrikkaikkattu Swamiyar Mathom Hall: Sreerama Pattabhishekam Kathakali performance by Kaliyarangu – 3:00 pm.
- Thirunakkara Children's Library Hall: Ranjini Sangeetha Sabha's monthly program, featuring a memorial for former Secretary Dr S K Moorthy, followed by a Veena concert by S Mahadevan – 5:30 pm.
- Kumaranalloor Devi Temple, Aarattukadavu: Start of the Ooruchuttu Jalotsavam (Village Water Festival Procession) – 8:00 am.
- Kochalummood Bharathar Mahajana Sabha Mandiram: Onam Celebration and Family Get-together of the Thrikkothamangalam Ward No. 13 Bharathar Mahajana Sabha. Inauguration by Branch President M T Prathap – 9:00 am.
- Maryathuruthu Ambadi Bhavan: Navodaya Residents Welfare Association's Onam Celebration – 9:00 am.
Kochi
- Ernakulam St. Albert's College Ground: Jubilee Cup 2026 Sevens Booted Football Tournament, jointly organized by KCYM, Latin State Committee, and KRLCBC Youth Commission as part of the KRLCC Silver Jubilee – 8:00 am; Closing Ceremony – 4:00 pm.
- Elamakkara Saraswathi Vidyanikethan: Bharatiya Vidyanikethan State Yoga Championship – 10:00 am.
- Kaloor Stadium (C M Valiyyullahhi Nagar): 21st Hubbu Rasool Conference, organized by the Kerala Muslim Jamaat District Committee. Features addresses by Indian Grand Mufti Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar and Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama President, Raeesul Ulama E Sulaiman Musliyar – 2:00 pm; Public Gathering – 7:00 pm.
- Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Malabar Melody (Musical Extravaganza) – 6:00 pm.
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Kozhikode
- Cherootty Nagar Rotary Swimming Pool: Calicut Pedalers Triathlon Flag-off, by Adeeb Saleem, 6:00 am.
- Payyanakkal Thanniyakkal Road: Ziasco Abayam Project: House Foundation Laying Ceremony, by K V Hassan Koya, 9:00 am.
- Shikshak Sadan: Kerala Land Commission Agents Union District Conference, inaugurated by Minister T Siddique, 10:00 am.
- Convent Road: Great Bombay Circus, 1:00 pm, 5:00 pm, 7:30 pm.
- Parayanchery Vocational Higher Secondary School: Sevak Puthyara Onam Celebration, 11:00 am
- Nalanda: Panicker Service Society State Annual Conference, inaugurated by K Jayanth MLA, 3:00 pm.
- Mathara Community Hall: ISM Mangavu Mandal presents a Cordial Discussion on 'Prophet Muhammad: A True Witness to Human Values,' with Prof. N V Abdurahman, 4:30 pm.
- Kairali Vedi Auditorium: Global Peace Trust organizes a Commemoration of writer T K D Muzhappilangad, 5:00 pm.
- Town Hall: Calicut Music Club Musical Program, 5:30 pm.
- Thanneerpanthal Vengeri Cooperative Bank Auditorium: Vengeri Thamburu Music Academy Drama Award Presentation, 6:30 pm.
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