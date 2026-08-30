The police have arrested one more key suspect in connection with the kidnapping and brutal extortion of a Malaparamba native who was abducted from Bengaluru. The suspect has been identified as Kuruppasshamkandi Akhil, 33, also known as Kuttan, from Vellimadukunnu, Kozhikode.

The Bengaluru abduction and extortion plot

According to the police, the gang kidnapped the young man from his friend's apartment in Bengaluru and brought him to a rented house in Padinjattumuri, located within the Chevayur police limits. Once there, the suspect and his accomplices physically assaulted the victim. To force his family into paying, the gang took nude photographs of him and sent them directly to his parents, demanding a ransom of ₹8 lakh for his release.

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Prior criminal background and ongoing investigation

Akhil, who already has a prior criminal record including an attempt to murder case, was produced before the court and has been remanded to judicial custody. The police have launched a comprehensive manhunt to track down the remaining suspects involved in the extortion racket.

The arrest was executed by a special investigation team led by Kozhikode Medical College Sub Division Assistant Commissioner Pramod, which included ASI KV Rasheed, and Senior Civil Police Officers VD Manoj, Gokul Prakash, T Ragesh, and Preman. Chevayur Police SHO TP Dinesh, ASI Rageesh, Najeeb, and Civil Police Officers Vijinesh and Vandana were also part of the joint operation.

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Previously, the investigation team arrested two other accused in the case: Athul, from Parambil Bazar, and Jishnu Jayan, alias Dinkan, a native of Mattannur in Kannur. Officers confirmed that the probe is being prioritised to apprehend all other individuals associated with the crime.