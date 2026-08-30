Kannur: At a time when the CPM is undertaking a rectification drive aimed at addressing allegations of corruption and organisational lapses, a fresh controversy over a proposed arts and science college has emerged in its stronghold of Kannur.

The controversy centres on funds raised under the party's aegis for setting up an arts and science college in Iritty. Nearly a decade after the fundraising campaign began, the proposed institution is yet to become a reality, while questions remain over the funds collected and the land reportedly identified for the project.

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The initiative was originally conceived as a counter to a prominent educational institution managed by RSS leaders in the region. The CPM's Iritty Area Committee had taken the initiative in 2015 to register a trust named the North Malabar Educational Society for the project.

A fundraising campaign was subsequently launched across the region using the party's organisational network to mobilise contributions for the proposed 'Educare Academy'. Contributions were collected in the form of shares ranging from ₹1,000 to ₹1 lakh.

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The membership scheme had several categories, with Class A shares priced at ₹1 lakh, Class B at ₹50,000 and other categories at ₹25,000, ₹10,000 and ₹1,000. Reports suggest that around 10,000 people were enrolled under the scheme.

On March 18, 2017, the party organised a programme in Iritty to lay the foundation stone for the proposed college and distribute share certificates to contributors. At the time, it was claimed that an advance payment had been made for a prime plot of land in Iritty town.

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However, nearly 10 years later, the project remains incomplete. Questions have been raised within the party over the accounts of the funds collected and the status of the land for which the advance payment was reportedly made. No land registered in the name of the trust has so far been identified.

The issue was raised at the recent Area Conference, adding to growing demands for clarity on the status of the project and the funds collected from contributors.

The party had earlier constituted a two-member commission to examine complaints related to the project. However, no concrete action has been taken so far.

The controversy comes amid a series of financial disputes and allegations that have troubled the CPM in Kannur in recent years. These include the Payyannur fund controversy, the collapse of the Halal Fayida interest-free financial institution and allegations of financial irregularities surrounding a land deal linked to the construction of a CPM local committee office at Thekki Bazaar in Kannur in memory of late party leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.