A physical and symbolic wall that separated male and female students in Balussery for over four decades is finally being demolished. The Kerala state government has issued an official order to merge Balussery Government Girls Higher Secondary School (GGHSS) and the Government Vocational Higher Secondary School (GVHSS) into a single, unified co-educational institution starting from the upcoming academic year. Apart from fostering a healthier academic environment, the administrative consolidation is set to save the public treasury ₹48 lakh annually.

The segregation dates back to 1982, when the historic Balussery Government High School was split into separate boys' and girls' institutions, divided by a massive concrete wall. Over the years, both schools expanded independently, adding new batches and courses. Although the government officially abolished the gender binary naming system a few years ago to allow open admission for all students, the two entities continued to operate as separate administrative institutions on the same compound, creating an absurd division of resources.

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Unlocking resources and streamlining administration

The administrative split meant students suffered from a stark inequality in facilities. While the GGHSS block boasted modern, state-of-the-art laboratory facilities, the expansive playground lay entirely inside the GVHSS compound. Following the unified merger, the dividing wall is being torn down, ensuring all students have unrestricted access to both premium science labs and sports fields, paving the way for holistic academic and extra-curricular growth.

Financially, the amalgamation is a highly efficient move for the state education department. By combining the administrations, the government will phase out redundant administrative positions, including one headmaster post, saving an estimated ₹48 lakh each year. Excess staff members currently deployed in duplicate roles will be reassigned to other government schools with vacancy shortages.

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A public campaign comes to fruition

The policy shift is the result of a persistent community-led campaign. In 2023, KP Manoj Kumar, then chairman of the Sarvodayam Trust, submitted a formal petition to the Chief Minister during the Nava Kerala Sadas outreach programme. Seizing the momentum, the school's Parent Teacher Association (PTA) and the Kozhikode District Panchayat passed formal resolutions calling for the integration. Former MLA KM Sachin Dev and current MLA VT Sooraj actively championed the cause, steering the proposal through ministerial corridors to secure final approval.

The structural groundwork for the merger was laid out by the former Thamarassery District Educational Officer, KK Subair, who submitted a comprehensive feasibility report to the government. This crucial blueprint was originally prepared by UK Shajil, then a teacher at GHS. With the physical barriers now crumbling, Balussery is setting a progressive benchmark for academic integration and efficient public resource management in Kerala.