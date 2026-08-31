Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) will introduce Aadhaar-based OTP verification for 60 more vehicle and driving licence-related services from September 21, making it easier for applicants to access services online and reducing the need to visit Regional Transport Offices (RTOs).

The services will be made available through the Vahan and Sarathi portals. The move is aimed at preventing middlemen from exploiting applicants by deliberately delaying applications and demanding money to expedite their processing, the MVD said.

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What changes from September 21?

Most of the 60 services will be available online with Aadhaar OTP verification. Applicants will generally not have to visit an MVD office or submit printouts of online applications. At present, only 21 MVD services do not require applicants to appear in person. Applications under the new system will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis.

When will you still have to visit an MVD office?

Physical presence will be required only for:

Vehicle inspections

Identification of legal heirs

Personal hearings

Aadhaar authentication if OTP verification fails

For Aadhaar authentication after an OTP failure, the applicant will have to appear in person only once.

Can personal hearings be attended online?

Yes. Applicants can attend personal hearings through video calls using the 'We Meet' facility on the Nammude Keralam portal.

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Slots for vehicle inspections, legal-heir identification and other requirements that need physical presence can also be booked online through the portal.

Which portals should applicants use?

Sarathi: For driving licence-related services, including driving and conductor licence tests.

Vahan: For vehicle registration and other vehicle-related services, including fitness tests.

Slots for driving and conductor licence tests have to be booked through Sarathi, while fitness-test slots can be booked through Vahan.

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Do applicants need help with online applications?

Those who require technical assistance can approach Akshaya centres, Common Service Centres (CSCs) or RTO offices. The MVD said applicants will no longer have to submit copies of applications made online at its offices.

What is happening with vehicle inspections?

Automated vehicle inspection centres are being established across the State. Three such centres are already functioning in Kollam and Alappuzha districts, with similar centres expected to be established in all districts.

The MVD said software testing for the new Aadhaar OTP-based system is underway. The department had requested the National Informatics Centre and the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to bring the remaining services online.