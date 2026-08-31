Key events in Kerala: Exhibitions, tourism summit and cultural programmes on Aug 31
Art exhibitions, cultural events, religious ceremonies, and sporting competitions are scheduled across Kerala's cities, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, and Kozhikode, with various dignitaries inaugurating them.
Art exhibitions, cultural events, religious ceremonies, and sporting competitions are scheduled across Kerala's cities, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, and Kozhikode, with various dignitaries inaugurating them.
Art exhibitions, cultural events, religious ceremonies, and sporting competitions are scheduled across Kerala's cities, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, and Kozhikode, with various dignitaries inaugurating them.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Fine Arts College Gallery: Valedictory function of Nemam Pushparaj's art exhibition 'Dystopia', inaugurated by Soorya Krishnamoorthy at 4:00 pm.
- Kannammoola St. Mother Teresa Church: Gathering of charity workers and Holy Mass at 5:30 pm.
- Jagathy Sreekrishnaswamy Temple: Sreekrishna Jayanthi festival, featuring Pushpabhishekam at 7:00 am and Kalashabhishekam at 8:00 am.
Kochi
- Kakkanad Rajagiri Engineering College: Rajagiri Silver Jubilee Celebration and Confluence 3.0 Summit – Inauguration by Vice President C P Radhakrishnan 4:00 pm
- Crown Plaza: 'Indo Arab Connect 2026' Tourism Summit – Inauguration by Chief Minister V D Satheesan 6:00 pm
- Kadavanthra Clint Art Gallery: Athira Harikumar's Solo Art Exhibition 10:00 am
- Ernakulam Durbar Hall Art Gallery: Photographer Jinson Abraham's 'Munne Ippol Iniyum - Archives of Uprising' Exhibition 11:00 am
- Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Bharatanatyam Concert – Shivapriya 6:30 pm.
Kozhikode
- Indoor Stadium: State-level Powerlifting Competition, part of the Kerala Police Games and Athletic Meet. Inaugurated by Putta Vimaladitya, North Zone IG, at 9:30 am.
- MMVHSS Parappil Auditorium: Inauguration of an interactive board donated to the school by Cambium Network at 3:00 pm.
- City St. Joseph Church: Flag hoisting for the 'Ettu Nombu' (Eight-day Fast) observance, ahead of the Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Led by Fr. William Rajan at 5:30 pm.
- Town Hall: 'In Memory of Rafeeq' event, organized by Nilavu. Mayor O Sadasivan will inaugurate, and an award will be presented to Joy Mathew, at 5:30 pm.
- Kundooparamba Union Library: Condolence meeting for Thiruthyil Gangadharan at 5:30 pm.
- Ediyangara Yuvasahithi Samajam: A discussion on the topic 'Is Thekkepuram a society beyond caste considerations?' Inaugurated by Dr N P Hafees Mohammed at 7:00 pm.