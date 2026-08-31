Art exhibitions, cultural events, religious ceremonies, and sporting competitions are scheduled across Kerala's cities, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, and Kozhikode, with various dignitaries inaugurating them.

Art exhibitions, cultural events, religious ceremonies, and sporting competitions are scheduled across Kerala's cities, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, and Kozhikode, with various dignitaries inaugurating them.

Art exhibitions, cultural events, religious ceremonies, and sporting competitions are scheduled across Kerala's cities, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, and Kozhikode, with various dignitaries inaugurating them.