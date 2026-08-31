The State Expert Appraisal Committee (SEAC) has recommended environmental clearance for the expansion of Thiruvananthapuram International Airport (TIAL), proposed at ₹8,707 crores.

The proposed expansion will increase the airport’s passenger capacity to 27 million passengers per annum (MPPA) and cargo-handling capacity to 0.42 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).

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The project involves redeveloping the terminal, adding a new cargo complex, upgrading aprons and taxiways, and integrating sustainable, best-in-class digital infrastructure to improve the passenger experience. In addition, up to 6.88 hectares of land will be required to meet safety requirements prescribed by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and improve airside and landside operations.

In connection with the proposal, the Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority (KCZMA) addressed community concerns regarding land acquisition, canal pollution, tree cutting and local employment at a meeting held in August 2025. To mitigate these impacts, TIAL has committed a capital expenditure of ₹84.45 crore and an annual recurring budget of ₹4.08 crore as part of its Environmental Management Plan (EMP). It has also earmarked ₹21.765 crore for Corporate Environmental Responsibility (CER) initiatives.

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The CER proposal includes measurable physical targets and specific budgetary allocations for environmental sustainability, community health and sanitation, education and skill development, infrastructure development and livelihood support.

After finding the additional details furnished by the project proponent satisfactory, the committee recommended an Integrated EC, along with CRZ clearance, for the project for a period of 10 years.

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The clearance is subject to compliance with the conditions stipulated in the original EC, as well as the specific conditions prescribed by the committee. These include routing stormwater runoff through properly designed oil-water separators and silt traps before discharge into the adjacent Parvathy Puthanar canal, to prevent contamination.

The project must also maintain a dedicated green area of two hectares in accordance with the Landscape Master Plan. Of the approximately 280 trees affected by the expansion, timber-yielding species must be prioritised for transplantation, as per the committee's recommendation.