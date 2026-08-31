Retail fuel prices in the UAE will rise from September 1, with petrol rates increasing by 20 fils per litre and diesel prices jumping by 50 fils.

The UAE Fuel Price Committee announced the revised rates for September, with increases across all petrol categories.

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Super 98 petrol will cost AED 3.80 per litre, up from AED 3.60 in August. Special 95 will rise to AED 3.69 from AED 3.49, while E-Plus 91 will increase to AED 3.61 from AED 3.41.

Diesel prices will see the steepest increase, rising to AED 4.30 per litre from AED 3.80 in August.

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The UAE adjusts retail fuel prices monthly based on fluctuations in global crude oil prices.