The Kerala Water Authority (KWA) on Tuesday said drinking water supply would be disrupted in several wards of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation until September 8 due to urgent maintenance work.

According to a press release issued by the authority, water supply would be completely disrupted on Tuesday and Wednesday. Partial disruptions would continue in the affected areas until September 8.

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The affected wards include Kazhakkoottam, Chanthavila, Kattaikonam, Sreekariyam, Cheruvaikkal, Chellamangalam, Chempazhanthy, Powdikonam, Njandoorkonam, Sainika School, Chenkottukonam, Kariavattom, Pangappara, Pallithura, Attipra, Poundkadavu, Akkulam, Kulathoor, Alathara, Kuzhivila, Kesavadasapuram, Edavacode, Pattom, Ulloor, Muttada, Kinavoor and Nalanchira.

The disruption has been caused by urgent repairs to a sudden leak in the authority’s 900mm PSC pipeline on the Paruthippara–Nalanchira State Highway.

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In view of the scheduled work, the KWA has asked consumers to make the necessary arrangements to ensure an adequate supply of drinking water.