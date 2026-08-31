Thrissur: A tense encounter with a wild elephant unfolded on the Athirappilly–Malakkappara route late Sunday night when a female elephant charged at an ambulance returning after dropping a body at Valparai. The two occupants had a narrow escape as the elephant attempted to push the vehicle over.

The incident took place at Aanakkayam, where an ambulance belonging to the Kalady Farmers Cooperative Bank was returning from Valparai. The driver and another person were inside the vehicle at the time.

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The ambulance had stopped after the occupants spotted a herd of elephants standing along the roadside. Moments later, a female elephant emerged from the herd and suddenly charged towards the ambulance.

The elephant reportedly tried to push and overturn the vehicle. The ambulance’s side mirror was damaged in the attack.

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The driver and the other occupant escaped unhurt, narrowly avoiding what could have been a major tragedy.

The same elephant herd had reportedly charged at a KSRTC bus on the route the previous day, raising concerns over the growing risk of encounters with wild elephants along the Athirappilly–Malakkappara stretch.