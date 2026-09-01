Commuters on the Aroor-Thuravoor stretch of the national highway are facing a severe safety hazard due to rampant traffic violations. In front of the Aroor church, motorists are routinely seen driving on the wrong side of the road, putting their lives and those of others at risk. The ongoing construction of the elevated highway has exacerbated traffic issues, but it is the blatant disregard for basic road safety that has local residents deeply worried.

The traffic violations are most rampant during the morning rush hours between 7 and 10. Motorists, particularly two-wheelers, entering the national highway from the Aroor Church-Kottapuram Road are supposed to head south. Instead, they cut across and head north against the flow of traffic. Vehicles coming from Pallippuram, Panavally, Perumbalam, and Arookutty via the Arookutty-Palliyarakavu road also join this dangerous trek, steering directly into oncoming traffic originating from Alappuzha.

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Many riders attempt to cross over to the double lane on the other side through a narrow gap in the median near the Aroor church. This high-risk manoeuvre frequently results in terrifying near-misses. Just recently, a young family on a scooter, including a toddler, had a miraculous escape from what could have been a head-on collision.

Local shopkeepers and auto-rickshaw drivers have repeatedly raised concerns about these daily, life-threatening violations. However, their pleas have fallen on deaf ears, with law enforcement and transport authorities failing to intervene. Locals point out that temporary traffic diversions put in place months ago to facilitate the elevated highway construction are still active, which motorists claim is driving them to take these highly illegal shortcuts. Until strict enforcement or better route planning is introduced, this stretch remains a disaster waiting to happen.