Kannur: The Kerala Dinesh Beedi Workers' Central Cooperative Society transferred ₹1.7 crore to a private company in Tamil Nadu that does not exist now, alleged Congress's Kannur district president Martin George on Tuesday.

George said that the society -- which is the apex cooperative society of Dinesh Beedi workers' cooperatives -- transferred the money to Sreelakshmi Venkateshwara Finance through multiple transactions between January and March 2026. He demanded a Vigilance inquiry into the transactions.

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According to George, the society paid ₹65 lakh to the company on January 29, ₹25 lakh on January 30, ₹20 lakh each on February 9 and 20, ₹14.50 lakh on March 6 and ₹5.50 lakh on March 13. Another ₹20 lakh was allegedly transferred through the Ex-Servicemen Cooperative Society.

George said the purpose for which the payments were made was unclear. He alleged that the company had no connection with the Dinesh Beedi society and that the transactions were carried out despite objections from employees.

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The Congress leader alleged that the society was induced to make the payments on the promise that it would receive ₹100 crore in financial assistance. According to him, those behind the transactions claimed that ₹4 crore had to be paid to the private company initially to secure the ₹100-crore assistance.

George questioned how the society could have transferred such a large sum to a company that, according to his allegation, did not exist. He claimed that the company ceased operations in Chennai and was incorporated in Bengaluru on January 20, 2026, just nine days before the first payment was made by the society. He sought clarity on who would recover the money allegedly transferred to the company.

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The Kerala Dinesh Beedi Workers Central Cooperative Society is the apex cooperative body of Dinesh Beedi workers' cooperatives and functions under the supervision of the Industries and Cooperative departments. The state government appoints its managing director, who receives a monthly salary of ₹1.25 lakh, George said. The Kannur-based society provides jobs to 6,000 people.

He alleged that the transactions were carried out without prior government approval and in violation of rules, and questioned whether they had the backing of senior officials in the government.