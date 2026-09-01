"She is like my little sister," said Minister K Muraleedharan, wrapping an arm around Priyanka in a warm embrace. Watching them, Priyanka's mother, Baby, could not hold back her tears. The emotional meeting took place during the minister’s visit to Pariyaram Government Medical College, bringing full circle a poignant story that began 34 years ago with Muraleedharan's father, the legendary former Chief Minister K Karunakaran.

A legacy of love amidst tragedy

The bond between this family and the veteran Congress leader traces back to a dark chapter in 1992. Baby is the widow of T Balakrishnan, a Congress worker from Puracheri, Pilathara, who was killed in a political clash on 4 March 1992. At the time of her husband's tragic demise, Baby was nine months pregnant. She gave birth to her daughter on 25 March 1992, just weeks after losing her husband.

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How K Karunakaran named the baby

Four months after the tragedy, the Madayi Block Congress Committee organised a financial aid distribution event in Pilathara to support the grieving family. K Karunakaran, who was then the Chief Minister, attended the event. Moved by the young widow and her newborn child, Karunakaran took the baby girl in his arms and named her Priyanka. Baby, who now works as an employee at the Pariyaram Government Medical College, has cherished that memory ever since.

Meeting the late leader's son was a moment of profound joy and remembrance for both mother and daughter, reaffirming a relationship forged in grief but sustained by care and respect across generations.