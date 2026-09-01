Key events in Kerala: Conferences and cultural programmes on Sept 1
Various events occurred across Kerala, including inaugurations, award presentations, religious services, and cultural performances, with several attended by ministers and the Chief Minister.
Various events occurred across Kerala, including inaugurations, award presentations, religious services, and cultural performances, with several attended by ministers and the Chief Minister.
Various events occurred across Kerala, including inaugurations, award presentations, religious services, and cultural performances, with several attended by ministers and the Chief Minister.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Kerala University Senate Campus Indoor Basketball Court: National Sports Day Celebration, Governor Rajendra Arlekar, 10:30 am.
- Press Club: Vidyadhiraja Mission State Committee, Chattambi Swami Jayanti Celebration and Award Presentation, Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, 10:30 am.
- Palayam Ayyankali Hall: Inauguration of the Senior Citizens' Commission's First Anniversary Celebration, Minister V E Abdul Gafoor, 10:00 am.
- Palayam Nandavanam Prof. N Krishnapillai Foundation Hall: Chattambi Swami Jayanti Conference and Award Distribution by Chattambi Swami Memorial Committee, Minister P C Vishnunath, 5:30 pm.
- Pothencode House of Hope Centre: Inauguration of Hope Centre, K Muraleedharan, 6:30 pm.
- Kanjirampara Sree Krishna Swamy Temple: Inauguration of Ashtami Rohini Utsavam Conference, Minister K Muraleedharan, 6:30 pm.
- General Hospital: Corporation's Mega Cleaning Drive, Mayor V V Rajesh, 8:00 am.
- Pulimoodu Youth Square: Kerala Muslim Jama'ath District Committee Milad Conference Organising Committee Meeting, 3:30 pm.
- Palayam LMS Ground: Christian Book Fair, 10:00 am.
- Kannammoola St. Mother Teresa Church: Holy Mass in connection with the Feast Day, 5:30 pm.
- Jagathy Sree Krishna Swamy Temple: Sree Krishna Jayanti Utsavam (Festival) - Kalasham Ritual, 8:00 am.
- Venganoor Chavadinada Ambadi Sree Krishna Swamy Temple: Ashtami Rohini Utsavam (Festival) and Bhagavatha Parayanam (Recitation), 8:00 am.
Kottayam
- Kottayam St. Joseph's Cathedral: Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, and the observance of the Eight-Day Lent. Holy Mass. Fr. Shaiju Jose Chennikkara, Intercessory Prayers – 6:30 pm.
- Chalukunnu Campus Crusade Hall: Jesus Redeems Ministries – Fasting Prayer and Word of God Service. Pastor Prakash Thomas – 10:30 am.
- Choziyakkad Sreekrishna Temple: Bhagavatha Sapthaha Yajna. Rukmini Swayamvaram – 10:00 am, Midday Pooja and Discourse – 12:00 pm, Sarveshwari Pooja – 5:00 pm.
- Chingavanam St. John's New Church: Eight-Day Lent observance. Morning Prayer – 7:45 am, Holy Mass – 8:30 am, Meditative Sermon – 11:00 am.
Kochi
- T K Ramakrishnan Cultural Centre, Ernakulam Boat Jetty: Staging of the play 'MISA - The Last Breath,' based on the prison experiences of Emergency martyr Snehalatha Reddy. CPM District Secretary S. Satheesh will launch the second edition of the book 'Jail Diary.' – 6:00 pm
- Changampuzha Cultural Centre, Edappally: Kuchipudi performance by Gouri Nandana. – 6:30 pm.
Kozhikode
- Lulu Mall: Calicut Development Conclave at 10:00 am; Inauguration by Chief Minister V D Satheesan at 11:30 am.
- Nalanda Auditorium: Presentation of the Bafakhi Thangal Karma Sreshta Award by the Dubai KMCC Koyilandy Constituency Committee to M K Muneer; Chief Minister V D Satheeshan to attend at 2:30 pm.
- Kandamkulam Mohammed Abdurahiman Memorial Jubilee Hall: Presentation of the P V Sami Memorial Industrial and Socio-Cultural Award to Malabar Group Chairman M P Ahammed; Chief Minister V D Satheeshan to attend at 3:00 pm.
- NGO Union Hall: LIC Employees Union Kozhikode Division Executive Meeting at 3:00 pm.
- City St. Joseph Church: Holy Mass for the Eight-Day Fast Observance leading up to the Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, celebrated by Fr. Vimal Francis Veliyath Parambil at 5:00 pm.
- Karaparamba Jinga Turf: Inauguration of the KHGMF Season 3 Football Tournament by Kamal Varadoor at 5:00 pm.
- Gandhi Road Sanmargadarshini Reading Room Hall: Monthly Book Discussion by the Reading Group: Presentation of Madhavikutty's stories by K. Rajeevan at 5:00 pm.
- Tali Mahakshetram: Dedication of a painting by Tantri Chennas Sankaranarayanan Namboodiripad to the temple at 5:30 pm.