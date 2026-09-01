Malappuram: The Muslim Students Federation (MSF), the student wing of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), on Tuesday announced its new state office-bearers, with Sharafudheen Pilakkal as president, Shahib Mohammed as general secretary and Rashid Kokkur as treasurer.

The new office-bearers were finalised after a series of discussions between the IUML state leadership and 14 MSF district committees.

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The election to the post of president, which fell vacant after P K Navas stepped down, had led to intense factional claims and disputes within the organisation, including at the district level. The IUML leadership finalised the new office-bearers after seeking the views of district committees.

Alsin (Thrissur), Noufal Kulappada (Thiruvananthapuram), K M Ismail (Malappuram), Ramshad K P (Kannur), Asif Kalam (Kozhikode), Jaleel Kadampuzha (Malappuram), K U Hamsa (Palakkad), Arif Palayoor (Thrissur), Uvais Faizy (Alappuzha), Nabeel A V (Malappuram) and Rumaisa Rafeeq (Kannur) will serve as vice-presidents.

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V P Jaseem (Malappuram), Faiz Thalakkal (Wayanad), Yoonus Padannott (Kannur), Shanib Nellikkatta (Kasaragod), Safwan Pathil (Malappuram), Abdul Ghani P N (Ernakulam), Sufiyan Villan (Malappuram), Rashid Karekkad (Kozhikode), Hakeem M T (Palakkad) and T P Fida (Malappuram) have been appointed secretaries.