Imagine homes, shops, and businesses on one side of a high-speed, six-lane national highway, and bus stops, schools, and hospitals on the other. To avoid a detour of several kilometres, local residents are increasingly resorting to perilous shortcuts—climbing over central dividers and driving vehicles against oncoming traffic. This has become a daily occurrence along the newly opened stretches of National Highway 66 (NH66) in Kollam, raising fears of catastrophic accidents once the corridor becomes fully operational.

Designed specifically for high-speed transit and heavy traffic volume, the reconstructed NH66 forbids standard pedestrian crossings on the main carriage. Instead, pedestrians are legally required to use designated underpasses and Foot Overbridges (FOBs). Jaywalking across these high-speed lanes is not just a gamble with life; it is a direct violation of traffic laws.

A two-wheeler riding against the flow of traffic on the National Highway near Mangad bridge. Photo: Manorama

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The urgent need for foot overbridges

With hospitals, places of worship, schools, and markets lining the highway, safe passage for pedestrians is a pressing necessity. While retrofitting underpasses is practically impossible in completed sections, authorities must prioritises constructing FOBs. Locals near Kottiyam point out that the stretch in front of a major private hospital sees a massive rush of people scaling concrete dividers every morning and evening. A similar hazard exists near a private medical college hospital close to the Kollam bypass. Simply erecting signs warning people not to cross is insufficient; practical safety infrastructure must be provided.

Dangers of scaling dividers

While jumping over central dividers might seem like a quick, time-saving measure, it is a serious breach of traffic regulations. Those who bypass designated underpasses or FOBs to cross the highway are not only risking fatal injuries but also exposing themselves to legal action. Crucially, in the event of an accident, jaywalking can be classified as a violation of safety norms, which may invalidate personal insurance claims altogether.

Multiple two-wheelers caught driving on the wrong side of the road near Mangad bridge. Photo: Manorama

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The deadly gamble of wrong-way driving

Along the Kollam bypass, particularly near the Mangad bridge, it is alarmingly common to see cars and two-wheelers speeding directly against the flow of traffic. At highway speeds, a head-on encounter with a wrong-way motorist is a recipe for disaster. National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials stress that such driving is strictly prohibited. Similarly, motorists entering through designated exit points or exiting through entry points to shave off a few minutes are inviting catastrophic collisions.

How to navigate the six-lane NH66

The new NH66 features three distinct lanes on each side, designed to optimise safety and traffic flow. The rightmost lane is reserved exclusively for overtaking; motorists must return to the middle lane once they have safely passed the vehicle ahead. The middle lane is for vehicles maintaining a steady, constant cruising speed. The leftmost lane is reserved for slow-moving traffic, heavy freight vehicles like trailers, and motorists preparing to exit the highway. Drivers must also remember to use their indicators well in advance before making any lane changes.