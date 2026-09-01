The persistent traffic congestion on the Olavakkod-Thanavu stretch of the Kozhikode-Palakkad national highway has prompted the traffic enforcement unit to extend the existing traffic regulations. Authorities announced that these measures will remain in force while further assessments are conducted to find a permanent solution to the gridlock.

Under the current traffic scheme, vehicles heading towards Olavakkod railway station from Puthiyapalam and Chunnambuthara must proceed via the Old Railway Station Road from Olavakkod Junction. Turning right near the old police aid post remains strictly prohibited to prevent bottlenecks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, vehicles exiting the railway station via both the new and old roads must turn left first and proceed forward before they are allowed to make a right turn.

To streamline vehicle movement, additional road dividers have been installed along the stretch from Thanavu Junction to Olavakkod. Drivers must maintain strict lane discipline, and overtaking is completely banned in this high-risk zone. Police personnel will be deployed on-site to monitor the flow of traffic and ensure compliance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Buses must strictly halt only at designated bus stops, and any violations will result in hefty fines. The traffic enforcement unit clarified that these regulations, initially stepped up to manage the post-Onam holiday rush, will continue until a comprehensive review of the traffic system is completed.