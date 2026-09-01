Kochi: In an extraordinary display of mental agility, physical balance, and intense concentration, a 13-year-old boy from Kerala has written his name into the Asia Book of Records. Sayan Sandeep, hailing from Ernakulam, achieved this remarkable feat by successfully multitasking three highly demanding activities: solving a Rubik’s cube, performing mental mathematics on an abacus, and roller skating—all at the same time.

Sayan managed to complete the entire mind-bending routine in just 36.38 seconds. While swiftly gliding on his roller skates, he solved a classic 3x3 Rubik’s cube and flawlessly calculated a complex 15-row mathematical problem using the abacus.

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A lockdown passion turned record-breaking pursuit

Sayan's journey into the world of record-breaking multitasking began during the Covid pandemic lockdown, a period when many young minds were seeking creative outlets. What started as casual learning soon transformed into a rigorous daily routine. He trained in roller skating under his coach, Indrajith, while utilising online tutorials on YouTube to master the Rubik’s cube. He also underwent professional training through the Brainobrain abacus programme to sharpen his mental arithmetic skills.

Stepping stones to success

This is not Sayan’s first taste of national recognition. Before securing his place in the prestigious Asia Book of Records, the young prodigy had already entered the India Book of Records for a similar display of exceptional multitasking. His determination to push the boundaries of his capabilities eventually led to this continental honour.

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Support from home

Sayan is the son of Sandeep and Lency, residing in Vadakkeveliyil, Thekkan Paravoor, Ernakulam. The teenager's historic achievement has brought immense pride to his family, including his siblings Sravan and Sanvi, as well as his local community. His feat stands as a testament to how discipline, focus, and structured practice can turn lockdown hobbies into history-making achievements.