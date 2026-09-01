Thrissur bar owner booked for serving drinks to 17-year-old
A bar owner in Mannuthy, Thrissur, faces charges for allegedly serving alcohol to a 17-year-old, discovered after the minor was involved in a fight.
A bar owner in Mannuthy, Thrissur, faces charges for allegedly serving alcohol to a 17-year-old, discovered after the minor was involved in a fight.
A bar owner in Mannuthy, Thrissur, faces charges for allegedly serving alcohol to a 17-year-old, discovered after the minor was involved in a fight.
A case has been registered against the owner of a bar in Mannuthy, Thrissur, on Tuesday for allegedly serving drinks to a 17-year-old boy, police said.
According to Mannuthy police, it came to light that the boy was underage after he got into a fight at the Mayura bar.
Following the incident, the boy's mother approached the police station and filed a complaint against the bar owner. Further investigation is underway.