A case has been registered against the owner of a bar in Mannuthy, Thrissur, on Tuesday for allegedly serving drinks to a 17-year-old boy, police said.

According to Mannuthy police, it came to light that the boy was underage after he got into a fight at the Mayura bar.

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Following the incident, the boy's mother approached the police station and filed a complaint against the bar owner. Further investigation is underway.