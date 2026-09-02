Thiruvananthapuram: The health department is gearing up to recruit around 400 doctors and promote an equal number of existing doctors to ensure round the clock specialist services at district and general hospitals across Kerala.

As part of the move, transfers of doctors and other health department employees have been put on hold. The decision follows an assessment that the 24 hour service launched at Punalur government hospital on Tuesday, the first such initiative in the state, has been successful.

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As many as 107 junior consultants, the entry level post in the consultant cadre, will be promoted as consultants. The move will in turn pave the way for 157 existing consultants to be promoted as senior consultants. These promotions have been pending for several years.

The department will recommend to the PSC that the 107 junior consultant posts falling vacant after the promotions be filled through fresh recruitment. Recruitment to 476 posts in the general cadre, ranging from assistant surgeon to casualty medical officer, will also be entrusted to the PSC. Promotions to the respective posts in this cadre will be permitted as well. The department will also fill 23 vacancies in the administrative cadre, ranging from deputy DMO to DHS.

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10 new specialist posts at district hospitals

In addition, 10 new specialist posts will be sanctioned at a district or general hospital in each district. Health Minister K Muraleedharan has recommended the allocation of three posts in cardiology, two each in nephrology and neurology, and one each in gastroenterology, neurosurgery and urology.

The department is also considering appointing 10 specialist doctors at a taluk headquarters hospital in each district. The plan is to fill around 400 posts soon. As the promotion process is likely to take more time, the appointments will initially be made on a provisional basis.

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No transfers for employees either

Except for transfers necessitated by administrative reasons and postings following promotions, no other transfers will be made until a fresh order is issued. The freeze will apply to doctors and employees working at institutions ranging from primary health centres to medical colleges.