Thrissur: Chalakudy MLA Saneesh Kumar Joseph is facing a court-ordered probe following a complaint alleging that he demanded a bribe in connection with the issuance of a title deed for a 17-cent plot of land.

The Thrissur Vigilance Court directed the registration of a case against Saneesh Kumar Joseph, KPCC secretary Rajendran Arangath and six government officials in connection with the complaint.

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Saneesh Kumar Joseph is the second UDF MLA after Mani C Kappan to face court proceedings in connection with a bribery allegation. According to the complaint, in 2013, Thanikkudam native Devendran approached Saneesh Kumar Joseph and Rajendran Arangath, who were friends, seeking a title deed for 17 cents of land in Madakkathara village registered in the name of his mother, Bharathiyamma. Saneesh Kumar Joseph was a district panchayat member at the time.

Devendran alleged that ₹5 lakh was initially demanded as a bribe to facilitate the issuance of the title deed. When he expressed his inability to pay the amount, the demand was reduced to ₹2 lakh. Devendran said he refused to pay that amount as well.

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He further alleged that after the title deed was eventually processed, a demand for ₹75,000 was made. Unable to arrange the money, Devendran approached the Thrissur Taluk Office seeking the title deed. However, his application was rejected on the grounds that he was not eligible to receive the title deed, allegedly due to the influence of Saneesh Kumar Joseph and others.

Devendran also alleged that Ravindran, who was the Madakkathara Village Officer and the fourth accused in the complaint, submitted a false report stating that his mother owned land that did not actually exist.

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Devendran subsequently approached the court seeking action and alleging that he and his family were unable to obtain the title deed for nearly 15 years because they refused to pay the bribe.

Responding to the court's order, Saneesh Kumar Joseph said the proceedings were part of an attempt to threaten him and extort money. He said he would approach the Kerala High Court and alleged that the Vigilance Court's action was contrary to a Supreme Court order.