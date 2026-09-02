Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Wednesday said that only two stanzas of Vande Mataram would be sung in official events organised by the State Government. Nonetheless, the CM said that the Centre's protocol of the full rendition of the national song would apply during official functions held in the presence of constitutional heads like the President, the Vice President, the Governor and the Prime Minister.

The Chief Minister was forced to make the clarification after Vande Mataram was sung in full during the closing ceremony of the week-long Onam celebrations held on August 30 in the presence of Vice President C P Radhakrishnan and Governor Rajendra Arlekar, and also at an event organised by Kerala University to mark the National Sports Day on September 1 and which was inaugurated by the Chancellor.

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"Is it the UDF policy to bow before the wishes of the BJP-led Centre," was the question hurled at the CM. After a calm, assured pause, the CM said: "Did you hear the song anywhere on August 15? There were state-sponsored programmes (on Independence Day) in all the 14 districts." Forget two stanzas, not a line of the national song was recited during state events on Independence Day.

Then, Satheesan sought to differentiate between state events and the ones graced by national personalities. "When the Indian President, the Vice President and the Prime Minister arrive, it is their (Centre's) protocol that would apply. As per their protocol, the song should be rendered in full. The State Government has no right to reject it," the CM said.

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He said it was only natural that the song was played in full at an event attended by the Vice President. "This is happening everywhere in India," he said.

"Our party's official stand is that only two stanzas of the song need to be sung. It will only be these two stanzas that we will recite at our party programmes and other official events. But when the President, Vice President and the Prime Minister arrive, the events will be held according to the Centre's protocol," the CM said.

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"At the time of inviting the Vice President, were you not aware that the Centre's protocol will have to be adhered to," the CM was asked.

Pat came the reply. "Can't we not invite the Indian Vice President to Kerala? We will invite the Indian President, the Vice President and the Prime Minister for state government functions. Have no doubts on that score," he said.