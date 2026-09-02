The Kollam District Medical Officer (DMO) on Tuesday evening submitted the internal inquiry report into allegations of patient mistreatment by a doctor at Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital, recommending disciplinary action against her.

Following the inquiry findings, the Director of Health Services (DHS) has decided to transfer Dr Rekha. Sources said the transfer order will be issued on Wednesday itself.

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According to sources within the DHS, the DMO cited a previous complaint against the doctor, indicating a history of similar allegations, and recommended disciplinary action against her.

The move comes after visuals of the interaction were widely circulated online, showing the doctor, identified as Rekha Krishnan, allegedly dismissing a patient's complaints and denying treatment on the grounds that the symptoms did not qualify as an emergency.

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Following the incident, an internal inquiry was launched to probe the matter, and the hospital placed Dr Rekha on compulsory leave as directed by the inquiry committee.

In the video, the doctor is seen dismissing the patient's complaints of chest pain. The patient reportedly has a history of a heart condition. Dr Rekha is heard saying that chest pain is normal during a fever and comparing the patient's behaviour with her own experiences.

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The video has triggered mixed reactions on social media. While several users criticised Dr Rekha's behaviour and the manner in which she spoke to the patient, others defended her, arguing that fever cases cannot ordinarily be treated as emergencies. They also pointed out that overcrowding in casualty departments can affect the treatment of critically ill patients.