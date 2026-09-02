Commuters and business owners in Ampallur are venting their fury over the rapidly deteriorating state of the national highway service road leading towards Thrissur. The stretch, running parallel to the underpass, has become virtually unusable due to massive potholes, posing a daily threat to road users.

In a makeshift attempt to patch up the disintegrating road, authorities recently dumped crushed stone and quarry dust into the deep craters. Far from solving the problem, this temporary fix has only aggravated the situation. During dry spells, passing vehicles kick up thick, blinding clouds of dust that severely impair visibility for motorists. Conversely, the slightest rainfall transforms the entire stretch into a slippery, mud-spattered hazard.

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The slurry has turned the road into a trap for two-wheelers, with riders frequently skidding and falling. Pedestrians and shopfronts face a different danger as tyres of speeding vehicles project loose stones like missiles towards them, risking serious injuries and property damage.

For nearby business owners, the dust has become a nightmare, blanket-coating their stock and interiors. Buses and two-wheeler riders also bear the brunt of the heavy air pollution. Fed up with the constant official neglect, local residents and traders have warned that they will launch a public agitation unless proper resurfacing and road repair works are initiated immediately.