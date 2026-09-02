Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to attend the prestigious Kerala Kumbh Mela to be held at Thirunavaya in Malappuram district. The highly anticipated spiritual and cultural gathering, also known as the Mahamagha festival, is scheduled to begin on January 15 next year. Organisers have indicated that the Prime Minister might grace the festival either during its commencement or towards its concluding days.

The Kerala Kumbh Mela will span over 51 days this year, featuring various spiritual ceremonies, cultural programmes, and traditional rituals. Organisers of the event are preparing to formally invite Modi to the venue. The final dates of his visit will be officially announced once his itinerary is confirmed.

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This is not the first time Modi has shown his appreciation for the regional congregation. During the previous edition of the festival, he extended his warm wishes to the devotees and organisers through his monthly radio programme, 'Mann Ki Baat'. He had also highlighted the significance of the Thirunavaya Kumbh Mela during a public address in Thiruvananthapuram.

Apart from the Prime Minister, several Union Ministers and Chief Ministers from various states are scheduled to visit Thirunavaya during the course of the event. The historic festival, which attracts thousands of devotees from across the country, will conclude on March 6, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri.