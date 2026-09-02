Industry status for public transport service, private buses on wet-lease for Priyadarshini free ride, and increase in 'retirement age' for buses are three of a series of recommendations made by a government-appointed expert committee to save the private bus sector from the crisis induced by the UDF government's zero-fare for women scheme.

The expert committee, headed by former Transport Commissioner K Padmakumar, submitted its report to Chief Minister V D Satheesan and Transport Minister C P John on Wednesday.

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Recommendation 1: Recognise stage-carriage activity or private bus operations as an industry.

"If private bus operators are brought under the MSME framework, it will be easy for them to secure institutional credit and other financial assistance. In addition, they will also get support for technical upgradation and other benefits assured under the existing legal system for MSMEs," Padmakumar said.

Recommendation 2: Taking private buses on wet-lease for the Priyadarshini scheme.

Under the wet-lease arrangement, KSRTC will operate the private buses along Priyadarshini routes, and owners will receive fixed per-kilometre compensation negotiated with them. Padmakumar said there would be greater benefit if the owners accept a long-term wet-lease.

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The wet-lease will be implemented in a 2:1 ratio. For every three Priyadarshini buses, two will be KSRTC ordinary buses, and one will be leased from private owners. "This way KSRTC can also reduce its expenditure on fleet expansion," Padmakumar said.

Recommendation 3: Increase the retirement age of buses. Now, under the Kerala Motor Vehicle Rules, a bus has to be scrapped after 22 years. The Committee wants the Rules to be amended to extend the maximum service period of a stage carriage to 25 years. "There are many private buses operating in Kerala that are 20 or 21 years old. Such an amendment can ease the immediate burden of purchasing a new vehicle," Padmakumar said.

Recommendation 4: Monthly payment of motor vehicle tax. Now, a stage carriage operator has the option of paying taxes every three months, and this was imposing a huge financial burden on bus owners. The option to pay the tax every month will reduce the one-time outgo from private operators.

Recommendation 5: Allow private buses to fill from KSRTC-run Yatra Fuels. At KSRTC outlets, the fuel is sold at relatively lower dealer rates. For private buses this would lower their fuel costs. And for KSRTC, it will increase the business of Yatra Fuels.

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Recommendation 6: Rescheduling of Priyadarshini routes. The objective is to reduce overcrowding on certain Priyadarshini routes and redistribute services along stretches where the service is virtually absent. The Committee stated that a coordination committee led by Regional Transport Authority secretaries must carry out the rationalisation of schedules and timings.

Recommendation 7: Avoid overlap of services. Regional-level coordination committees, under the leadership of the concerned Deputy Transport Commissioners, should be formed to rationalise the timings of Priyadarshini buses so that the business of private stage carriages is least affected.

Recommendation 8: Explore the possibility of providing insurance cover through the Kerala State Insurance Department. The Rules do not specify the insurer. it merely says that the vehicles have to be insured.

Padmakumar said that such a measure could free the private bus owners from the exploitative practices of private insurance companies.

Recommendation 9: Offer advertisement rights. The report says that advertisements that do not hamper the sight of the driver and the convenience of passengers should be allowed in stage carriages. Under the Motor vehicles Rules, advertising is prohibited on a transport vehicle without the approval of Regional Transport Authority.

The report also recommended that private owners be allowed to charge a one-time annual fee from clients, rather than the existing practice of collecting area-wise charges. Now, it is ₹20 per 100 centimetre square for an advertisement in writing and ₹40 per 100 centimetre square for an electronic advertisement for a period of one year.

Recommendation 10: Limit the owner's contribution to the Transport Workers' Welfare Fund to just two workers. Now, under the Rules, they contribute for three.