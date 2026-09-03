Kochi: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday conducted searches at multiple locations in Kerala as part of a wider crackdown on narcotics-linked money laundering, targeting an international hybrid ganja syndicate operating between Bangkok and Kochi and a separate MDMA smuggling network with links to Muscat.

The searches, carried out under Section 17 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, covered four premises in Kochi and adjoining districts linked to a ₹18-crore hybrid ganja trafficking case, besides the residences of four accused persons in Kozhikode in connection with an MDMA smuggling case.

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The raids in Kerala form part of the ED’s Operation Drug Free South India, under which similar searches were conducted in other southern states in connection with narcotics cases registered there.

According to the ED, Thursday’s searches were aimed at tracing the proceeds of crime generated through drug trafficking, examining bank accounts and financial transactions, recovering property and other financial documents, and establishing the wider hierarchy of the syndicates.

Bangkok-Kochi hybrid ganja network

The larger of the two Kerala cases relates to the seizure of nearly 17 kg of hybrid ganja valued at around ₹18 crore in Ernakulam district earlier in June.

The case began with the Ernakulam Rural Police intercepting a person named Ayush Vinod on his scooter on the northern side of the Aluva-Perumbavoor KSRTC Road. He was allegedly carrying 1.166 kg of hybrid ganja for sale.

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A subsequent search of his residence at an apartment complex in Kunnuvazhi near Marampilly led to the recovery of another 15 kg of hybrid ganja and the arrest of his wife, Anila M A.

During interrogation, Ayush allegedly led investigators to his associate Harikrishnan V B, who was arrested for supplying the drug.

Harikrishnan’s questioning, according to the ED, opened up a much larger international trafficking operation allegedly coordinated by a man named Abu Tahir P B, described by the agency as the central figure who controlled and managed the syndicate’s activities in Kerala.

The investigation found that the hydroponic cannabis was allegedly sourced from Bangkok by Jaisal N K, alias Marco, a Kozhikode native operating from Thailand.

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Jaisal allegedly arranged for drug couriers to pass through the Green Channel at Cochin International Airport (CIAL) to evade customs and security checks.

Harikrishnan reportedly told investigators that, acting on Abu Tahir’s instructions, he arranged four carriers named Sanjay P, Aneesh A, Presjith and Sreejesh to fly from Bangkok to Kochi carrying the consignments.

After arriving at CIAL, the carriers allegedly handed over the drugs to Harikrishnan outside the airport. He then transported the consignments to Fais K T, who was allegedly involved in distributing the drug in local retail markets, while Ayush handled street-level sales.

The ED has also identified a person named Jagath K M as the alleged financial operative of the network.

“The investigation also revealed that Jagath K M was overseeing the financial side of the operation. He allegedly managed the sale proceeds, hawala transactions, and other financial arrangements connected with the trafficking of hybrid ganja,” the ED statement said.

The latest searches in four places in Kochi and neighbouring districts were aimed at tracing these financial flows, identifying assets allegedly purchased with drug proceeds and locating other individuals linked to the network.

Muscat-Kozhikode MDMA trail

The second Kerala case involves a separate international drug-smuggling operation in which 949.26 grams of MDMA was allegedly smuggled into Kerala from Muscat via Kozhikode International Airport.

The ED initiated proceedings based on a Kerala Police charge sheet dated April 16, 2026, filed against four persons.

According to the agency, an incoming passenger identified as Ligiesh was intercepted at the airport after arriving from Muscat with the synthetic drug, which was allegedly intended for distribution in the domestic market.

The investigation found that the consignment was to be handed over to two local handlers, Rafnas and Shihabudheen, allegedly acting on the instructions of a man named Shamnad C K.

The ED has identified Shamnad as the alleged mastermind of the operation. He reportedly promised ₹50,000 each to Rafnas and Shihabudheen for receiving the smuggled MDMA and delivering it to him.

The ED’s searches at the residences of the four Kozhikode-based accused are focused on tracing properties, bank accounts and investments allegedly generated from the proceeds of drug trafficking. Investigators are also looking for other associates who may have been involved in the network.

Together, the two cases have brought under the ED’s scanner the financial infrastructure behind two separate international narcotics routes into Kerala, one allegedly bringing hydroponic cannabis from Bangkok to Kochi, and the other allegedly moving MDMA from Muscat to Kozhikode.

However, the ED is yet to divulge the details regarding the searches and what all evidence they have recovered.