Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Home Department has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by ADGP P Vijayan, to probe alleged irregularities related to the proposed visit of the Argentina national football team and Lionel Messi to the state and the arrangements connected with the event.

The decision followed an enquiry report submitted by the Special Secretary of the Sports Department, which found issues serious enough to warrant an investigation beyond the scope of a departmental enquiry. The Director General of Prosecution also recommended an SIT probe based on the findings.

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The SIT, headed by Vijayan, ADGP (Law and Order), comprises S Sateesh Bino, Inspector General of Police, Internal Security; P Vikraman, Superintendent of Police, Crime Branch, Kozhikode and Wayanad; Shyju P L, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Crime Branch, Wayanad; and Mathew, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Crime Branch Range, Kozhikode. The SIT head can include additional members if required.

The team has been directed to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the entire transaction from its inception.

The probe will examine the process and circumstances leading to the selection of RBC and the role of GoatAd, GoatAd Global LLP and other private entities and intermediaries.

It will also examine whether any undue favour, pecuniary advantage or other benefit was extended to any private entity and whether this caused any corresponding loss to the government or public authorities.

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The SIT will investigate the source of funds and sponsorship amounts, as well as financial transactions between the entities and individuals concerned. It will also examine the circumstances under which government orders, permissions, concessions, waivers and the use of public assets were granted.

The foreign visit and the communications, negotiations and commitments made in connection with the project will also come under scrutiny.

The team will also examine agreements with the Argentina Football Association (AFA), Football Australia and other entities, along with the circumstances in which the government's name, authority or machinery became associated with private contractual arrangements.

The handover and use of the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi, as well as expenditure incurred and works undertaken there, will also be investigated.

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The SIT will also look at the role and responsibility of public servants, private individuals, companies, intermediaries and other entities involved at different stages of the project.

It will also ascertain whether the facts disclose offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act or any other applicable law.

The SIT has been directed to begin the investigation immediately. Based on its findings, it will initiate legal action wherever necessary, the government order said.

Earlier on Thursday, Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala said the decision to constitute the SIT was taken after obtaining legal opinion from the Director General of Prosecution.

"I forwarded that letter for a legal opinion. The Director General of Prosecution provided his legal opinion on it. Based on that legal opinion, I realised that there are several legal issues involved. On that basis, it has been decided to constitute a special investigation team (SIT) headed by ADGP Vijayan to probe the matter," he told reporters in Idukki.

Chennithala said the SIT had been directed to investigate the matter and submit a report to the government at the earliest. He added that the note submitted to him by Chief Minister V D Satheesan, along with the legal opinion, would be handed over to the team.

"We need a detailed investigation into this matter. The investigation team will initiate further action and proceed as quickly as possible. They have been asked to submit the report at the earliest," he said.

The Sports Department had flagged the alleged irregularities after the UDF government came to power. It subsequently forwarded a report to the Chief Minister and recommended a detailed probe by the Home Department.