Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Police fined 1,038 vehicles for traffic violations at zebra crossings during a special statewide enforcement drive conducted from August 20 to 25.

As part of the ‘Whiteline - Lifeline’ drive aimed at improving pedestrian safety and ensuring driver discipline, the Traffic and Road Safety Management wing inspected 55,207 vehicles and imposed a total fine of ₹2,50,631 on violators, the State Police Media Centre said on Thursday.

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The drive focused on improving pedestrian safety and ensuring compliance with traffic regulations. Enforcement teams were deployed at major junctions, accident-prone locations and busy pedestrian corridors to monitor violations.

Strict action was taken against vehicles that failed to slow down while pedestrians were crossing roads, those involved in speeding and motorists who failed to give pedestrians their legally mandated right of way.

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The police also issued instructions to road users on the importance of zebra crossings and safe driving.

Similar special drives will be conducted in the future, with strict action planned against repeat offenders, the police said.

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The drive was conducted under the direction of the Inspector General of Traffic and Road Safety Management, with the participation of district police chiefs, Traffic Zonal Superintendents and traffic enforcement units.

The public can report traffic violations to the police through the ‘Shubhayathra’ WhatsApp number 9747001099, a road safety initiative of the Traffic and Road Safety Management wing. Reports can be accompanied by photographs, audio or video, along with details such as the district, location, date, time and vehicle registration number.

The initiative is intended to strengthen public participation in monitoring traffic violations and promoting road safety across the state.