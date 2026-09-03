The Kerala State Higher Education Council on Thursday asked the Vice-Chancellors of universities in Kerala to permit students to apply for supplementary examinations without paying the prescribed fee if their revaluation results are not published before the registration deadline.

The move follows a meeting between Higher Education Minister Roji M John and representatives of various student organisations.

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Student leaders raised the issue concerning students who have submitted their answer scripts for revaluation. They pointed out that when revaluation results are not published before the last date for registering for supplementary examinations, students are forced to register for the exam out of fear of missing the deadline.

Following this, the minister assured them that he would look into the issue.

After this, Kerala State Higher Education Council Vice-Chairman C Achuthsankar wrote to the VCs asking them to consider the matter.

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“It is requested that if the revaluation result for a particular paper is not declared at least one day prior to the last date for submitting the supplementary examination application, students may be permitted to register for the supplementary exam without paying the prescribed fee,” he said in the letter.

The council requested the matter to be placed before higher authorities for consideration. If approved, it could come as a relief for many students.