Thiruvananthapuram Chief Minister's Chamber: Book launch of 'Congress and Kerala Governance' by Prof. N Gopakumar and 'V D Satheesan: The Phenomenon of Mass Mobilization'. Inaugurated by Chief Minister V D Satheesan. 12:00 pm. Press Club: RPI Renaissance Trinity Commemoration and Birth Anniversary

Thiruvananthapuram Chief Minister's Chamber: Book launch of 'Congress and Kerala Governance' by Prof. N Gopakumar and 'V D Satheesan: The Phenomenon of Mass Mobilization'. Inaugurated by Chief Minister V D Satheesan. 12:00 pm. Press Club: RPI Renaissance Trinity Commemoration and Birth Anniversary

Thiruvananthapuram Chief Minister's Chamber: Book launch of 'Congress and Kerala Governance' by Prof. N Gopakumar and 'V D Satheesan: The Phenomenon of Mass Mobilization'. Inaugurated by Chief Minister V D Satheesan. 12:00 pm. Press Club: RPI Renaissance Trinity Commemoration and Birth Anniversary