An impounded fishing boat, seized by Marine Enforcement for violating fishing regulations, has been left abandoned in the busiest section of the Azheekkal fishing harbour for the past 10 days, causing severe inconvenience to local fishermen.

The vessel, named 'Arogya Matha', was confiscated after enforcement agencies flagged it for illegal operations. While the Marine Enforcement wing subsequently imposed a penalty on the boat, the owner has reportedly been unable to reclaim it due to financial constraints and other technical hurdles. Consequently, the vessel has remained docked in the centre of the active harbour basin, blocking key areas.

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Fishermen demand immediate relocation

With the abandoned vessel taking up crucial mooring and navigational space in the high-traffic zone, local fishing trade unions have expressed their strong dissatisfaction. They have urged the department authorities to take swift action to shift the impounded boat to an alternative location and clear the passage for active fishing vessels operating at the port.