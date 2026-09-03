Malappuram: The Muslim Students Federation (MSF) Malappuram district committee has lodged a complaint with District Police Chief Chaithra Theresa John alleging that morphed images of female students from various colleges and campuses in the district are being widely circulated through social media platforms.

In the complaint, the MSF alleged that photographs of female students had been digitally manipulated and circulated in a manner that infringes upon their privacy, identity and dignity and causes serious mental distress. The organisation sought immediate and stringent legal action against those involved in creating and circulating the morphed images.

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The MSF also urged the police to identify and take exemplary action against those behind the alleged activities and to block social media accounts being used to circulate the images. It further sought urgent cyber-police intervention to remove the allegedly morphed photographs already circulated on the internet.

Following the complaint, District Police Chief Chaithra Theresa John directed the respective Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySPs) to take necessary action.

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The district president of MSF, Farhan Biyyam, said that students of eight different colleges of the district have approached the organisation with the complaint that the photographs of their Onam celebrations, which were posted in different social media accounts, are being widely misused by various accounts and social media pages. "We have already handed over the details of the colleges and the students to the police. District police chief has directed the DySPs of respective areas to take action on this," said Farhan.