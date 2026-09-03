The Cantonment Police on Thursday booked 350 Students Federation of India (SFI) activists following clashes between protesters and police during marches to the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram. One of the cases includes charges related to attempt to murder.

The police registered three cases in connection with SFI marches held on September 1 and 2. Police said one activist has been arrested and will be produced before the Thiruvananthapuram First Class Judicial Magistrate Court-III.

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Cantonment Circle Inspector Satheesh Kumar told Onmanorama that more arrests will follow.

The first case relates to unlawful assembly, obstruction of public servants in the discharge of their duties and assault on a public servant during Tuesday's protest march.

According to police, SFI activists continued with the march despite being asked to disperse and not assemble. The FIR invoked Section 132 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with assault or use of criminal force against a public servant in the discharge of their duty.

Police deploy water cannons on SFI activists during the Secretariat march. Photo: Fcebook/Pinarayi Vijayan

Four police personnel, including Assistant Commissioner Jayachandran, were injured in the clashes, police said. The FIR describes the alleged offences as serious in nature. Police also said the incident caused a loss of around ₹10,000 to the Kerala government.

The second case concerns damage to public property after a police van was vandalised during Wednesday's march.

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According to the FIR, the activists used sticks and other weapons to damage the vehicle. Police estimated the damage to the vehicle at around ₹50,000.

The third case relates to obstruction of a public way after SFI activists staged a sit-in at Palayam on Tuesday, according to police.

Protest against university policy

The SFI and Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) had organised marches to the Secretariat from the Kerala University main campus at Palayam, protesting against what they termed the UDF government's policies in universities.

The protests were also against the inclusion of the national song, Vande Mataram, in university programmes, which the organisations allege is an attempt to promote RSS ideology on campuses.

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Opposition leader and former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has also accused the UDF government of attempting to "saffronise" Kerala's campuses by introducing RSS ideology.

Vijayan criticised the government's decision to amend university laws in line with University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines, alleging that it amounts to a surrender to RSS policies. The UDF government had earlier informed the Supreme Court about its position on the issue.

SFI and DYFI organised marches to the Secretariat in protest against the government's move. The protests on September 1 and 2 resulted in clashes with police, during which several SFI activists were injured and hospitalised.

Police alleged that some protesters used abusive language and issued threats against police personnel. They also said the protesters continued with the march despite repeated requests to disperse and avoid blocking public spaces.

Meanwhile, Pinarayi condemned the police action, describing it as "atrocious". He alleged that the police attacked the students without provocation.

He visited the students who were hospitalised following the police action on Wednesday. He added that the police action is a direct attack on the right to protest democratically.