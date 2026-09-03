An academic couple from Kerala has achieved a significant milestone in polymer research by securing an Indian patent for developing advanced shape-memory polymers. Smitha Roy, an assistant professor at UC College, Aluva, and Dr K Arvind, a faculty member at SB College, Changanassery, were granted the patent for their innovative work on materials that can revert to their original shape in response to temperature variations.

The newly-developed technology is poised to revolutionise futuristic industries, including robotics and smart clothing. By adapting dynamically to temperature shifts, these smart materials offer crucial applications in creating responsive components for automated systems and high-tech wearables. The patent has been granted for a duration of 20 years, effective from October 20, 2025.

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This is not the first major scientific breakthrough for the husband-and-wife research duo. In 2025, they successfully secured another patent for developing water-soluble polymer materials designed to manufacture eco-friendly commercial shopping bags. Their continued contribution to material science underlines a strong commitment to creating high-tech, sustainable solutions that cater to modern technology as well as environmental conservation.