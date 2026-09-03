A civil police officer attached to the Kodanchery police station in Kozhikode has been suspended following allegations of extorting money and demanding a free massage from a spa employee. Kozhikode Rural District Police Chief Merin Joseph issued the suspension order against Civil Police Officer K Muhammad Fasil, following a preliminary investigation into the incident.

According to sources, the incident occurred on August 14 at a spa operating in Elikkad, near Adivaram. Muhammad Fasil, who was officially on leave at the time, arrived at the establishment in plainclothes under the pretext of conducting a routine police inspection. During the visit, he allegedly threatened the spa staff and demanded money, prompting them to pay him ₹1500 out of fear.

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In addition to demanding cash, the officer reportedly forced one of the female employees to provide him with a massage free of charge. The matter came to light after the police intelligence wing submitted a detailed report on the officer's misconduct. Following a preliminary inquiry that corroborated the intelligence report, disciplinary action was taken.

The Peruvannamuzhi Station Inspector has been tasked with conducting a detailed follow-up investigation into the allegations. Departmental sources indicated that strict action will be taken based on the final inquiry report, as the department maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards extortion and misconduct by personnel in uniform.